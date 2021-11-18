BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.17. BTRS has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joe Eng bought 47,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BTRS during the third quarter valued at $123,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.