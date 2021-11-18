BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Gap Up to $8.82

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.10. BTRS shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 2,232 shares changing hands.

BTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get BTRS alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.17.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 74,576 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in BTRS during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BTRS during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BTRS during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.