Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.79

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.79 and last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. Equities analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Buckle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

