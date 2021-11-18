Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $157.33 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $140.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.36 and a 200-day moving average of $176.07. The company has a market capitalization of $285.89 billion, a PE ratio of 144.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.41.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

