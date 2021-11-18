Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.44 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE D opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

