Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $309,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after buying an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after buying an additional 9,773,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after buying an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.84 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.