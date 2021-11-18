Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 508 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $98.99 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average is $102.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

