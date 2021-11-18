C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. As a group, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $966,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,972,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after buying an additional 1,447,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after purchasing an additional 524,783 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,475,000 after purchasing an additional 345,737 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,673,000 after purchasing an additional 118,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.