Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,060,000 shares, a growth of 347.3% from the October 14th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

CADE stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

