CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Get CAE alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAE. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins dropped their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE CAE opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CAE by 44.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 50.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.