California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.12 Million Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Materion worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Materion by 435.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Materion by 25,614.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $57.25 and a 1 year high of $95.60.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

