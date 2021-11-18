California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.32 Million Stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 422.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,901 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $384,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,413 shares of company stock worth $1,806,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.11. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

