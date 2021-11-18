California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.37 Million Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,037 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 779,024 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $1,100,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,787,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,255,000 after acquiring an additional 285,572 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 18.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,371,000 after acquiring an additional 334,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,966,000 after acquiring an additional 898,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -200.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

