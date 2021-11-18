California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $2.20 Million in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 572,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Senseonics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 365.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,678,000 after buying an additional 20,580,209 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after buying an additional 4,826,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 237.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after buying an additional 7,229,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 151.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 3,581,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 221.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after buying an additional 3,958,327 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SENS stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SENS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

