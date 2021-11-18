California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 16,914 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 26.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,914 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in McAfee were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after buying an additional 2,335,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McAfee by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McAfee by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after buying an additional 597,920 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at $11,450,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at $10,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Get McAfee alerts:

In other McAfee news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

McAfee stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. McAfee Corp. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.44%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.