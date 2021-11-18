California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,252 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,474,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 50,048 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000.

GTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.71. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

