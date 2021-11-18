Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.76% from the stock’s current price.

ELY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

ELY opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,739,832 shares of company stock worth $217,768,960. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

