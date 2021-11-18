Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to announce $2.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the lowest is $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.22. 7,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,462. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.1% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 120.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 119.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

