Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Get Camtek alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CAMT opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82. Camtek has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.