Canaccord Genuity Cuts Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) Price Target to C$3.80

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.80 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BRCN stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58. Burcon NutraScience has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $152.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRCN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

