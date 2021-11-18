Canaccord Genuity Cuts Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) Price Target to C$3.80

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.80 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of BRCN stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58. Burcon NutraScience has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $152.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.08.
Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.
