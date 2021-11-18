Canaccord Genuity Lowers PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target to $47.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.34% from the stock’s current price.

PLBY has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,090,241 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,722 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

