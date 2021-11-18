Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF)

dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of DOTDF stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. dotdigital Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
dotdigital Group Company Profile
