Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF)

dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DOTDF stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. dotdigital Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

