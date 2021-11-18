Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of YCA stock opened at GBX 359.55 ($4.70) on Thursday. Yellow Cake has a 1 year low of GBX 187.20 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 400.09 ($5.23). The stock has a market cap of £660.39 million and a PE ratio of 14.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 351.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 295.34.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

