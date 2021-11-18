Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 233.0% from the October 14th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS DCNNF traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 294,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,615. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.06. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 12 month low of 0.05 and a 12 month high of 0.16.
Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile
