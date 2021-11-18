Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 233.0% from the October 14th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DCNNF traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 294,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,615. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.06. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 12 month low of 0.05 and a 12 month high of 0.16.

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

Canadian Palladium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America. Its properties include Turner Lake gold property in the Nunavut Territory, Tisová and TGER European copper-cobalt property located in Czech Republic and Germany, and East Bull Palladium property in Ontario.

