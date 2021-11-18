Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Up 9.5% on Strong Earnings

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s stock price shot up 9.5% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.25. 34,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,444,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOEV shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth about $2,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 504.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

