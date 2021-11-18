Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also commented on GOEV. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canoo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE:GOEV opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Canoo has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Canoo will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,225,000. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Canoo by 50.0% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 20.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Canoo in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Canoo in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

