Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the October 14th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 621,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CNTMF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 229,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.35.
About Cansortium
