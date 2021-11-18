Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the October 14th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 621,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CNTMF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 229,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

Get Cansortium alerts:

About Cansortium

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.