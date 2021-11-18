Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BiomX in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.20). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BiomX’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PHGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on BiomX from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BiomX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BiomX from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th.

PHGE stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.41.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.06).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BiomX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BiomX during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in BiomX during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

