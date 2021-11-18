Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.73

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and traded as high as $48.87. Capgemini shares last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 30,547 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.