CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 199 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

NYSE:ECL opened at $232.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $236.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total value of $1,373,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,105 shares of company stock worth $49,779,522 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

