CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 146 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

Shares of TSCO opened at $226.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $230.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.23 and a 200 day moving average of $194.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

