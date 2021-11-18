CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $466,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,660,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,868,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,750,000 after purchasing an additional 260,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $110.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.28. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

