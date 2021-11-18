CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schlumberger by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $32.06 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

