CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $804,000 Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,096,000 after buying an additional 157,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after buying an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after buying an additional 141,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,942,000 after buying an additional 91,474 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,917 shares of company stock worth $16,091,313. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $798.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.00, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $807.09 and its 200 day moving average is $801.02.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $888.24.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

