CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 852 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 1.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLL opened at $95.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.20. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

Several research firms have commented on BLL. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist began coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

