CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,031,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,581,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,164 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

SNY opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.