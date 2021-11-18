CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,806.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,836.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,686.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

