CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.490-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.05.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 39.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 74.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 307,505 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

