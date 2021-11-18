Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CABGY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Carlsberg A/S stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.62. 50,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,037. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.