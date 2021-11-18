Carlson Capital Management Acquires 957 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.95. 1,950,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,539,565. The company has a market cap of $219.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $60.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

