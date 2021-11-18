Carlson Capital Management Buys 3,060 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 60,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,744. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $73.17.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

