Carlson Capital Management Purchases 429 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $4,545,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 31.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $221.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.43. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.