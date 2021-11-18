Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,256,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,155.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total transaction of $289,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,750 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,149.57.

CABO opened at $1,830.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,824.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,867.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.