Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 83 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 471,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,423,000 after buying an additional 54,941 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 292,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,822,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 64,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,068,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO opened at $569.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $234.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $515.31 and a 200-day moving average of $486.79. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $374.35 and a 52 week high of $571.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 106.82%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

