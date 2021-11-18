Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of BlackLine worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,859.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,443 shares of company stock worth $39,332,858. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $121.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.33. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

