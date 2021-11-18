Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX stock opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.