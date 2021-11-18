Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $444.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $413.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $448.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

