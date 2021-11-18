Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,927 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 126,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM opened at $23.21 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29.

