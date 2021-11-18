Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 210 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 852,761 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $257.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.03. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $211.29 and a 12-month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

