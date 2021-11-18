Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after buying an additional 679,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after buying an additional 177,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12,277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 117,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,267,000 after buying an additional 116,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $126.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.29. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.58 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

